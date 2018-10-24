Kraft Heinz to sell Indian brands Complan, Glucon-D, Nycil and Sampriti to Zydus Wellness Limited

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) will sell to Zydus Wellness Limited (jointly with Cadila Healthcare Limited), 100% of its equity shares in Heinz India Private Limited, which is comprised of Complan, Glucon-D, Nycil and Sampriti brands, and two manufacturing facilities, with approximately 900 employees associated with these brands and operations at a valuation of approximately INR46B (~$625M) on a debt free and cash free basis.

The transaction is expected to close in early 2019.

The sale is not expected to have a material impact on Kraft Heinz’s annual financial results.