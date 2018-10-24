Carl Zeiss Meditec to acquire IanTECH, Inc.

Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCPK:CZMWF) to enhance its portfolio of Surgical Ophthalmology solutions by acquiring IanTECH, a privately held company focused on technology solutions for micro-interventional cataract surgery.

"We expect that IanTECH will complement our leading portfolio of equipment and consumables in cataract surgery, allowing us to offer physicians and patients a new standard of care," says Dr. Ludwin Monz, President and CEO of Carl Zeiss Meditec. "The technology has the potential to simplify challenging cases, reduce risk to patients and further improve outcomes while being easy to train and adapt for surgeons."