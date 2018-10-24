Euro slips on weak eurozone data

Following a rally earlier this week after Moody's decided against cutting Italian debt ratings to junk, the euro is now under pressure amid a bout of disappointing data on the eurozone’s two largest economies.

German business activity was shown to have grown by its slowest rate for nearly three and a half years, while French manufacturing also struggled as its PMI index hit a 25-month low.

Euro -0.5% to $1.1420.

