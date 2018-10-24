Thermo Fisher Q3 top line up 16%; non-GAAP EPS up 13%; raises guidance

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Q3 results: Revenues: $5,920M (+15.7%); Life Sciences Solutions: $1,504M (+8.8%); Analytical Instruments: $1,333M (+12.1%); Specialty Diagnostics: $894M (+5.9%); Laboratory Products and Services: $2,470M (+27.8%).

Net Income: $709M (+32.8%); Non-GAAP Net Income: $1,066M (+15.4%); EPS: $1.75 (+30.6%); Non-GAAP EPS: $2.62 (+13.4%); CF Flow Ops: $2,742M (+28.2%).

2018 Guidance: Revenues: $23.99B - 24.09b from $23.68B - 23.86B; Non-GAAP EPS: $11.00 - 11.06 from $10.89 - 11.01.

The Company launched a number of new instruments for life sciences and specialty diagnostics.

Also, it began major expansion of biologics production facility in St. Louis.

Previously: Thermo Fisher Scientific beats by $0.07, beats on revenue (Oct. 24)