More on Hilton Worldwide's Q3 mixed results

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) reports system-wide RevPAR rose 2% in Q3, primarily driven by increased ADR.

U.S. comparable RevPAR +1%.

Franchise fee revenues grew 13.7% to $407M.

Owned and leased hotels revenue slipped 2.6% to $373M.

System-wide occupancy rate down 10 bps to 78.9%.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 9% to $557M.

Operating margin rate up 120 bps to 17.1%.

During the quarter, the company repurchased over 1.5M common stock at ~$122M and an average price per share of $78.81.

Q4 Guidance: System-wide RevPAR: +2% to +3%; Adjusted EBITDA: $518M to $538M; Management and franchise fees: +9% to +11%; Net income: $199M to $213M; Adjusted EPS: $0.66 to $0.71.

FY2018 Guidance: System-wide RevPAR: +3% to +3.5%; Adjusted EBITDA: $2.075B to $2.095B; Management and franchise fees: +9% to +11%; Net income: $743M to $757M; Adjusted EPS: $2.67 to $2.72; Capex: $175M to $200M; Net unit growth: ~6.5%.

FY2019 system-wide RevPAR is expected to increase between 2% and 4% and net unit growth is expected to be ~6% to 7%.

Previously: Hilton Worldwide beats by $0.02, misses on revenue (Oct. 24)