Welbilt completes $1.3B senior secured credit facility amendment

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) announces that borrowing limit for the revolving credit facility was increased to $400M from $275M and the maturity date was extended to Oct. 23, 2023.

The Term Loan B facility was increased to $900M from $815M and the maturity date was extended to Oct. 23, 2025.

The new interest rate applicable to term B loans is LIBOR plus 250 bps, subject to a 0 percent LIBOR floor. Prior to the amendment, the applicable rate was LIBOR plus 275 bps, subject to a 1 percent LIBOR floor.

Net proceeds from the increased term loan B facility were used to reduce outstanding borrowings under the revolving credit facility.