Bayer's darolutamide successful in late-stage prostate cancer study

A Phase 3 clinical trial, ARAMIS, evaluating Bayer's (OTCPK:BAYRY) darolutamide in men with non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (nmCRPC) met the primary endpoint. Specifically, treatment with darolutamide, a non-steroidal androgen receptor antagonist, extended metastasis-free survival (MFS) compared to placebo.

Secondary endpoints included overall survival, time to first symptomatic skeletal event, time to initiation of first cytotoxic chemo, time to pain progression and safety and tolerability.

No new safety signals were observed.

The company plans to discuss the data with health authorities aimed at filing marketing applications. Darolutamide has Fast Track status in the U.S. for the indication.

Bayer is co-developing the candidate with Finnish drug maker Orion.