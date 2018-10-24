Restaurant Brands sees gains across chains

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) reports system-wide sales rose for all three of its chains (Tim Hortons +2.8%, Burger King +7.8%, Popeyes +7.9%) in Q3.

The company's adjusted EBITDA was reported at $571.4M vs. $571.5M consensus and $575.7M a year ago.

Comparable sales growth by chain: Tim Hortons +0.6%, Burger King +1.0%, Popeyes +0.5%.

Restaurant count at end of quarter: Tim Hortons 4,805 units (+2.7% Y/Y), Burger King 17,329 units (+6.1%), Popeyes 3,022 units (+7.6%).

Shares of Restaurant Brands are down 0.72% in premarket trading.

