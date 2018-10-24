UPS lifts full-year free cash flow view after solid Q3

UPS (NYSE:UPS) says it saw average revenue yield growth of 4.0% in Q3 as base-pricing increases factored in.

The company recorded 8.1% revenue growth in the U.S. domestic segment to top $10B on shipments growth of 3.3%. U.S. domestic operating profit came in at $988M vs. $1.01B a year ago.

Revenue was up 3.0% in the international segment to $3.48B on Europe export volume growth of 4.2%.

Looking ahead, UPS expects full-year EPS of $7.03 to $7.37 vs. $7.26 consensus and full-year free cash flow of over $5.0B.