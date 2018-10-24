Boston Scientific Q3 top line up 8%; non-GAAP EPS up 13%; lowers FY18 revenue guidance

Boston Scientific (BSX) Q3 results: Revenues: $2,393M (+7.7%); Endoscopy: $443M (+9.9%); Urology and Pelvic Health: $303M (+10.6%); Cardiac Rhythm Management: $475M (+2.6%); Electrophysiology: $76M (+7.0%); Neuromodulation: $189M (+22.7%); Cardiovascular: $908M (+6.0%).

Net Income: $432M (+52.7%); Non-GAAP Net Income: $485M (+12.3%); EPS: $0.31 (+55.0%); Non-GAAP EPS: $0.35 (+12.9%).

2018 Guidance: Revenues: $9.787B - 9.827B from $9.80B - 9.88B; EPS: $1.08 - 1.10 from $0.99 - 1.03; non-GAAP EPS: $1.38 - 1.40 from $1.37 - 1.41.

Q4 Guidance: Revenues: $2.525B - 2.565B; EPS: $0.15 - 0.17; non-GAAP EPS: $0.30 - 0.32.

Shares are down 3% premarket.

