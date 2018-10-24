More on Stepan's Q3 beat

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) reports revenue rose 4% in Q3, on the back of 6% global volume growth.

The acquisition of BASF's production facility in Mexico accounted for 2% and 4% of the quarterly increases in consolidated net sales and global volume growth.

Surfactant segment net sales increased 8% to $346.88M.

Polymer segment sales dropped 4% to $141.65M.

Specialty Products net sales grew 5% to $19.47M.

Global Surfactant sales volume up 9% and Global Polymer sales volume down 1%.

Gross margin rate improved 110 bps to 16.6%.

Operating margin rate squeezed 70 bps to 5.5%.

The Company's net-debt ratio declined to 2%.

The company expects FY2018 tax rate to be in the range of 19% to 22%.

Previously: Stepan beats by $0.11, beats on revenue (Oct. 24)