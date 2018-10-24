Tupperware tops estimates despite FX, resin pressure

Tupperware (NYSE:TUP) tops Q3 profit estimates as a lower tax rate and reduced costs in key segments offset resin pricing pressure.

Sales were down 10% during the quarter, but were only off 2% in local currency. Emerging markets revenue was down 9% (-2% ex-FX).

Looking ahead, Tupperware expects Q4 revenue of $536M to $547M vs. $547M consensus and Q4 EPS of $1.31 to $1.36 vs. $1.35 consensus. Full-year EPS of $4.30 to $4.35 is anticipated vs. $4.25 consensus. The company says it continues to target a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 1.75X.

