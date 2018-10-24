Silicon Labs beats Q3 estimates, guides soft on segment declines

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ:SLAB) reports Q3 beats with revenue up 16% Y/Y. Q4 guidance leans downside with revenue from $221M to $227M (consensus: $231.4M) with IoT up and declines in Infrastructure, Broadcast, and Access. Q4 EPS expected from $0.91 to $0.97 (consensus: $0.97) with gross margin of 60% to 60.5% and operating expenses of around $88M.

Revenue breakdown: IoT, $125M (+25% Y/Y); Infrastructure, $53M (+35%); Broadcast, $36M (-16%); Access, $16M (-4%).

Q3 non-GAAP gross margin came in at 60.8% (guidance: 60%) with operating margin at 23%.

Earnings call is scheduled for 8:30 AM ET with a webcast available here.

Press release.

Previously: Silicon Laboratories beats by $0.03, beats on revenue (Oct. 24)