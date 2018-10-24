Six Flags -7% after EBITDA miss

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) slumps in early trading after falling short with revenue, EPS and EBITDA during the key Q3 period.

Attendance was up 5% to 13.6M guests during the quarter.

Admissions per capita increased 1% to $25.86 and in-park spending per capita decreased 1% to $17.16.

Sponsorship, international agreement and accommodations revenue soared 42% Y/Y.

Adjusted EBITDA for Six Flags was $306.7M vs. $330M consensus estimate.

Six Flags says its YTD buyback activity through the end of the quarter was $81M.

Shares of Six Flags are down 7.03% in premarket trading to $59.00.

Previously: Six Flags misses by $0.16, misses on revenue (Oct. 24)