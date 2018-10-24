More on Nasdaq Q3: Trims top end of year operating expense guidance

Q3 net revenue of $600M, down $3M from a year ago, misses consensus estimate by $5.8M. Revenue by segment:

Trims top end of 2018 non-GAAP operating expense guidance to $1.31B-$1.325B from $1.31B-$1.335B.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NDAQ ) Q3 non-GAAP EPS of $1.15, beating consensus estimate by a penny, increases from $1.01 a year ago.

Market services, 37% of total revenue, $222M, up $3M Y/Y.

-Equity derivatives trading and clearing, 11% of total, $68M, up $6M Y/Y.

-Cash equity trading, 11% of total, $63M, up $1M from Q3 2017.

-Fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, 3% of total, $19M, down $1M.

-Trade management services, 12% of total, $72M, down $3M Y/Y.

Corporate services, 22% of total, $131M, up $5M Y/Y.

-Listing services, 12% of total, $72M, ujp $5M Y/Y.

-Corporate solutions, 10% of total, $59M, unchanged Y/Y.

Information services, 30%of total, $179M, up $29M or 19% Y/Y.

-Market data, 16% of total, $95M, down $2M Y/Y.

-Index, 9% of total, $52M, up $9M Y/Y.

=Investment data and analytics, 5% of total, $32M, up $22M Y/Y due to eVestment acquisition.

Market technology, 11% of total, $68M, up $6M or 10% Y/Y.