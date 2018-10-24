Silgan Holdings narrowed FY2018 EPS outlook

Silgan Holdings (NASDAQ:SLGN) reports revenue rose 3% in Q3, due to higher net sales across all businesses.

Metal containers business net sales grew 3.3% to $797.8M, primarily the result of the pass through of higher raw material and other manufacturing costs and a more favorable mix of products sold.

Closure business net sales up 1% to $360.8M.

Plastic container business net sales increased 11.2% to $148.4M.

Gross margin rate slipped 60 bps to 15.6%.

Operating margin rate fell 30 bps to 10.6%.

The company expects Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.34 to $0.39 and narrowed FY2018 EPS from a range of $2.03 to $2.13 to $2.03 to $2.08.

SLGN -0.41% premarket.

Previously: Silgan Holdings EPS in-line, beats on revenue (Oct. 24)