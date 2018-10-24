Boeing rises on strong earnings, raised guidance

Core operating earnings of $3.58 per share vs. $2.62 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Revenue by segment: Commercial Airplanes +2%; Defense, Space & Security +12%; Global Services +12%.

Booked 171 net orders in Q2 and delivered 190 commercial airplanes, a 6% decrease from the quarter a year ago. Backlog remains robust with more than 5,800 airplanes valued at $413B.

Strong operating cash flow of $4.6B; repurchased 7M shares for $2.5B; Cash and marketable securities of $10B provide strong liquidity.

Raised outlook for 2018: Core EPS of $14.90-$15.10 (from $14.30-$14.50); Revenues of $98B-$100B (from $97B-$99B); Commercial deliveries of 810-815 planes.

BA +3.4% premarket

Q3 results