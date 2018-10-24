KemPharm announces human abuse study results for ADHD candidate KP415

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) announces the results from two human abuse potential (HAP) studies supporting its attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) candidate KP415. The data are being presented today at the Annual American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Meeting in Seattle.

One study showed that that intravenous administration of the active ingredient in KP415, SDX, a prodrug of d-methylphenidate (d-MPH), yielded minimal exposure to d-MPH suggesting that SDX will be an unlikely candidate for IV abuse.

The second study identified the optimal intranasal dose of d-MPH (40 mg) that will be used as the active comparator in an HAP study assessing the intranasal abuse potential of SDX.

The company says it expects to file its U.S. marketing application as early as Q1 2019.