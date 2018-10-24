Daimler and Geely to partner on ride-hailing service

Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) is striking deeper into China with a new ride-hailing partnership with Zhejiang Geely Holding Group.The new Daimler-Geely service could compete with Didi Chuxing (DIDI).

The companies plan to use Daimler's Mercedes-Benz cars and Geely electric vehicles with the service.

"The JV will provide ride-hailing mobility services in several Chinese cities using premium vehicles including but not limited to Mercedes-Benz vehicles," according to a Daimler statement.

Geely Chairman Li Shufu is the largest shareholder of Geely with a stake of just under 10%.