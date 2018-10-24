Bloomberg: Exxon returns to favored pick in search for Ghana partner

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) has resumed talks with Ghana Oil, as it nears a deadline to find a local partner for the exploration of crude at an offshore field, Bloomberg reports.

Ghana is among six exploration areas named by XOM as having the potential to produce the next big fresh trove of crude oil.

Talks for a 5% stake in the Deepwater Cape Three Points block reportedly stalled earlier this year after the government opposed a tie-up, as some government stakeholders argued that a deal between XOM and Ghana Oil would give the country's private sector little opportunity to benefit from the activities.

XOM must find a partner for the stake before lawmakers vote to approve the exploration and production rights it was awarded in January.