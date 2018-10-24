New York Community Bancorp plans $300M stock buyback

New York Community Bancorp's (NYSE:NYCB) board approves a $300M stock repurchase program to be funded by issuing up to $300M of subordinated debt.

The plan has been approved by the bank's regulators.

"It will be accretive to earnings per share, improve our return on equity, and accelerate our internal capital generation," says President and CEO Joseph $. Ficalora. "Furthermore, it will have no impact on our total capital ratios or our CRE concentration levels."

NYCB +0.1% in premarket trading.

