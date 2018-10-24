Teledyne Technologies raises FY guidance

  • Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) reports Q3 sales increase of 9.5% Y/Y to $725.3M, reflecting higher sales of test and measurement instrumentation, marine instrumentation and environmental instrumentation.
  • Sales by segment: Instrumentation $256.2M (+10.2% Y/Y); Digital Imaging $223M (+13.2% Y/Y); Aerospace and Defense Electronics $171.1M (+7.2% Y/Y) and Engineered Systems $75M (+2.6% Y/Y).
  • Q3 Overall operating margin improved by 103 bps to 14.6%.
  • Q3 Cash provided by operating activities was $141.9M, compared to $107.9M a year ago. FCF was $121M compared to $92.3M last year.
  • 4Q18 Guidance: GAAP EPS $2.15-2.2
  • FY18 Guidance, raised: GAAP EPS $8.71-8.76, (prior $8.18-8.28) and estimated tax rate of 21.3%.
  • Previously: Teledyne beats by $0.38, beats on revenue (Oct. 24)
