Teledyne Technologies raises FY guidance
Oct. 24, 2018 8:01 AM ETTeledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY)TDYBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) reports Q3 sales increase of 9.5% Y/Y to $725.3M, reflecting higher sales of test and measurement instrumentation, marine instrumentation and environmental instrumentation.
- Sales by segment: Instrumentation $256.2M (+10.2% Y/Y); Digital Imaging $223M (+13.2% Y/Y); Aerospace and Defense Electronics $171.1M (+7.2% Y/Y) and Engineered Systems $75M (+2.6% Y/Y).
- Q3 Overall operating margin improved by 103 bps to 14.6%.
- Q3 Cash provided by operating activities was $141.9M, compared to $107.9M a year ago. FCF was $121M compared to $92.3M last year.
- 4Q18 Guidance: GAAP EPS $2.15-2.2
- FY18 Guidance, raised: GAAP EPS $8.71-8.76, (prior $8.18-8.28) and estimated tax rate of 21.3%.
