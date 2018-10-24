U.K. cracks down on auto ads

U.K.'s Advertising Standards Authority bans advertisements produced by Ford (NYSE:F), Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) and Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) for promoting reckless driving.

One of the ads found to be in non-compliance was a Ford ad using the famous Dylan Thomas "rage against the dying of the light" line as a Ford Mustang was driven in what the agency calls an "abrupt" manner. A Fiat ad that mimics Hot Wheels racing was also found to be at fault, as well as a Nissan spot on rushing to the airport.