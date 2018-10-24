The Brink's beat estimates in Q3; updates FY2018 guidance

The Brink's (NYSE:BCO) reports Non-GAAP organic growth of 5% in Q3.

North America revenue rose 21% to $383.4M.

South America revenue fell 13% to $215.5M.

Adjusted operating margin rate improved 200 bps to 11.2%.

During the quarter, the company repurchased 336,829 shares of for ~$25M, or an average price of $74.37 per share.

FY2018 GAAP Guidance: Revenues: ~$3.501B; Operating profit: $270M to $290M (margin 7.7% to 8.3%); Diluted EPS: -$0.86 to -$0.65.

FY2018 Non-GAAP Guidance: Revenues: ~$3.45B; Adjusted operating profit: $340M to $360M (margin 9.9% to 10.4%); Diluted EPS: $3.20 to $3.40; Tax rate: 37%; Adjusted EBITDA : $500M to $520M.

