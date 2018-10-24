More on Ingersoll-Rand's Q3

Adjusted continuing EPS of $1.75, up 22% from a year ago, excludes primarily non-cash tax reform measurement period adjustments and a discrete non-cash tax adjustment in the U.S. totaling $106M and restructuring costs of $20M primarily related to ongoing footprint optimization.

Revenue by segment: Climate +10%; Industrial +9%. Reported and organic bookings up 11% to $4.05B, sustained by growth in Climate and Industrial segments.

Adjusted continuing EPS guidance was raised for full year 2018 to between $5.55-$5.60 (from approximately $5.50).

Q3 results