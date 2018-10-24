AT&T -3.2% on Q3 EPS miss, entertainment and wireline weakness

AT&T (NYSE:T) drops 3.2% premarket on Q3 results that beat on revenue but missed on EPS. Entertainment, Business Wireline, and Latin America dropped with gains in Mobility and WarnerMedia.

Revenue breakdown: Mobility revenue, $17.9 B (+5% Y/Y), Entertainment Group at $11.6B (-5%); Business Wireline, $6.7B (-4%); Latin America, $1.83B (-12%); WarnerMedia, $8.2B (+6.5%); Other, -$528M.

FY guidance reiterated with EPS of around $3.50 (consensus: $3.53) and FCF at around $21B.

Key management quote: “We're on track to get to the 2.5x debt-to-EBITDA range by year-end 2019. And as we're nearing completion of our fiber build and making pricing moves on video, we're laying the foundation for stabilizing our Entertainment Group profitability in 2019.”

