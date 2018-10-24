Bloomberg: Essar lenders vote to approve $5.4B bid from ArcelorMittal

Lenders to Essar Steel India are voting to finalize a bid from ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT), which has offered to make an upfront payment of 395B rupees ($5.4B) to the banks, Bloomberg reports.

MT later plans to pay the lenders ~25B rupees from Essar Steel’s retained earnings and has proposed an 80B capital injection into the mill, taking the bill to ~500B rupees, according to the report.

Bidding for Essar Steel, which can produce ~10M metric tons/year, has been one of the most hotly contested under India’s new insolvency resolution process and had drawn bids from Vedanta Ltd. (NYSE:VEDL) and a VTB Capital-led consortium.