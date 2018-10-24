J&J's Stelara shows sustained benefit in late-stage Crohn's study

New three-year data from a Phase 3 clinical trial, IM-UNITI, evaluating Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) unit Janssen Pharmaceutical's STELARA (ustekinumab) in patients with moderately-to-severely active Crohn's disease showed a sustained treatment benefit. The results are being presented at the European Gastroenterology Week congress in Vienna.

60.3% of patients who entered into the long-term extension study were in clinical remission while 68.8% showed a clinical response (90 mg of ustekinumab administered via subcutaneous (SC) injection).

61.9% of patients receiving 90 mg SC every 12 weeks and continued receiving this dose in the extension study were in clinical remission which jumped to 69.5% in those receiving 90 mg SC every eight weeks.

There were three deaths (heart attack, kidney failure and sepsis) and two cases of non-melanoma skin cancers in the treatment group but no additional information is provided.