More on New York Community Bancorp Q3: Net includes gain, provision

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Q3 net income of $106.8M down from $107.4M in Q2 and $110.5M in Q3 2017, which included an $82.0M pretax gain on the sale of covered loans and mortgage banking operations and a $44.6M provision for loan losses due to tax medallion-related loans.

Q3 EPS of 20 cents, matching consensus, is flat compared with Q2 and down from 21 cents in the year-ago quarter.

NYCB falls 4.4% in late morning trading.

Q3 net interest income $249.5M, down 5% from Q2 and down 10% from the year-ago quarter; net interest margin of 2.16% loses 17 basis points vs. Q2; excluding prepayments, net interest margin was 2.08, down 11 points Q/Q.

Total loans held for investment rose 5% on an annualized basis to $39.8B.

On track to meet expense reduction goals for the year.

Q3 net charge-offs of $2.2M,or 0.01% of average loans, compares with $5.2M,or 0.01% in Q2 and $40.4M or 0.11% in Q3 2017; aside from taxi medallion-related charge-offs, the company didn't have any charge-offs this quarter in its multi-family, CRE, and C&I portfolios while recording modest recoveries.

Q3 common equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 11.07% vs. 11.16% in Q2 and 11.5% in Q3 2017.

Q3 return on average common stockholders' equity 6.26% vs. 6.31% in Q2 and 6.53% in the year-ago quarter.

