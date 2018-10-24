More on PolyOne Q3 results

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) reports Q3 sales increase 8% Y/Y to $883M that includes organic sales growth of 6.1%, and specialty acquisitions contributed 2.3%; however, weaker foreign currencies offset sales growth by 0.5%.

Sales by segment: Color, Additives & Inks: $261M (+11%); Specialty Engineered Materials: $167M (+6.7%); Performance Products: $176M (+0.2%); Distribution: $322M (+10.5%)

Despite, higher raw material & freight costs and weaker forex, gross margin declines marginally by ~100bps to 20.9%, while operating income margin remains flat at ~8%

POL cites tariff and inflation concerns, resulting in challenged demand conditions, which impacted the Performance Products and Distribution segments.

