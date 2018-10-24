More on Lithia Motors' Q3 results

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) reports total same-store sales rose 1% in Q3.

Same-store sales breakdown: New vehicle retail: -2.5%; Used vehicle retail: +5.1%; Finance and insurance: +8.7%; Service, body and parts: +2.6%.

Revenue breakdown: New vehicle retail: $1.73B (+11.6%); Used vehicle retail: $805.93M (+18.7%); Used vehicle wholesale: $91.96M (+39.9%); Finance and insurance: $121.06M (+19.8%); Service, body and parts: $311.33M (+17.2%); Fleet and other: $28.73M (+89.2%).

Online traffic increased 33% Y/Y.

Gross margin rate up 10 bps 15.1%.

Adjusted SG&A expense rate -20 bps to 10.5%.

Adjusted operating margin rate fell 20 bps 3.9%.

Total retail units sold +10.4% Y/Y to 88,541 units.

FY2018 Guidance: Total revenues: $11.75B to $12.25B; Adjusted EPS: $9.50.

