City National Bank names Kelly Coffey from JPMorgan as CEO

Royal Bank of Canada's (NYSE:RY) City National Bank names Kelly Coffey CEO, succeeding Russell Goldsmith, who will continue to serve as chairman.

Coffey, currently CEO of JPMorgan's (NYSE:JPM) U.S. Private Bank, will take the role at City National on Feb. 1, 2019.

In addition to his role as chairman of City National, Goldsmith will remain Chairman of RBC Wealth Management-U.S. and will continue to chair the executive committee of RBC’s Intermediate Holding Company in the United States.

