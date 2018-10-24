STMicroelectronics -10% on Q3 results, downside guide, TI pressure

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) plunges 10% premarket after Q3 results that narrowly beat revenue estimates. STM is also feeling pressure from yesterday’s Texas Instruments results, which missed on revenue due to weak processor sales.

Downside Q4 guidance has revenue up 5.7% on the quarter, or about $2.66B (consensus: $2.71B) with gross margin of 39.8% (consensus: 40.1%).

Revenue breakdown: Automotive & Discrete group, $901M (consensus: $905.2M); Analog & MEMS group, $899M (consensus: $779.6M); Microcontrollers & Digital ICs Group, $719M (consensus: $802.4M).

