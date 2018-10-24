Norfolk Southern fades despite earnings beat

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) slips in early trading despite comfortably topping Q3 estimates on railway operating revenue of $2.95B.

Overall volume growth of 5% was recorded as gains in intermodal and merchandise offset a decline in coal.

Railway operating expenses rose 9% during the quarter, driven higher by elevated fuel prices, increases in volume-related expenses and increased costs associated with overall lower network velocity.

The company's operating ratio for the quarter was 65.4% vs. 65.2% consensus estimate.

Shares of Norfolk Southern are down 2.21% in premarket trading after a 4.25% yesterday in front of the report.

