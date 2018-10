Net income of $638M, or $1.90 per diluted share vs. $640M, or $1.85 per diluted share, during the same period one year ago.

Total revenue was flat as two percent organic growth was offset by the unfavorable impact of foreign currency translation.

Full-year EPS guidance was narrowed to a range of $7.55 to $7.65 per share, or 15% growth at the mid-point, with revenue up three to four percent, and organic growth of two to three percent.

ITW +0.1% premarket

Q3 results