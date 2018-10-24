Myovant Sciences completes patient enrollment in Phase 3 HERO trial of relugolix

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) has completed patient enrollment in its Phase 3 clinical trial, HERO, evaluating the safety and efficacy of relugolix for the treatment of men with advanced prostate cancer.

The HERO study is designed to support approval by the FDA, EMA and the Japanese Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency.

Top-line efficacy and safety data for HERO are expected in Q4 2019.

Pending positive Phase 3 results, Myovant expects to submit a NDA for relugolix in early 2020. If approved, relugolix will be first oral GnRH receptor antagonist approved for the treatment of advanced prostate cancer.