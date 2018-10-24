Late-stage data support use of Agile's Twirla in overweight women; shares up 8% premarket

Nano cap Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) is up 8% premarket on light volume on the heels of its announcement of additional results from its Phase 3 SECURE study assessing contraceptive patch Twirla (AG200-15). The data were presented at the North American Forum on Family Planning in New Orleans.

The single-arm study enrolled 2032 healthy women at least 18 years old. It had broad entry criteria with no limitations on body mass index (BMI) or other demographic factors in order to evaluate Twirla's efficacy across real-world groups. A substantial number of participants had a high BMI (overweight or obese), a population typically underrepresented in contraceptive studies.

The presentation pertained to the statistical modeling performed to identify variables predictive of pregnancy, including BMI and weight.

