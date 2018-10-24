Check Point reports Q3 beats across segments

Check Point Software (NASDAQ:CHKP) reports Q3 beats with revenue up 4% Y/Y.

Revenue breakdown: Products and Licenses, $121.1M (consensus: $120.6M); Security Subscriptions, $136.4M (consensus: $133.5M); Updates and Maintenance, $213.3M (consensus: $211.8M).

Non-GAAP operating margin was 53%. Billings totaled $460.8M and cash from operations were $249M.

Update with Q4 guidance from the conference call:

Revenue expected from $500M to $528M (consensus: $514.4M) and EPS from $1.56 to $1.67 (consensus: $1.65).