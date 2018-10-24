Trivago +18% after returning to profitability

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) pops after the company returns to profitability in Q3 with net income of €10.1M.

Adjusted EBITDA of €26.6M was recored during the quarter vs. -€7.1M a year ago. The company now expects adjusted EBITDA for 2018 to be between €0 and -€10M.

"This quarter we continued to focus on our core principles and what has made us successful by optimizing our marketing, improving our traffic quality and putting our users at the center of the experience," says Trivago CEO Rolf Schromgens.

Shares of Trivago are up 18.1% to $5.87 vs. a 52-week trading range of $4.01 to $10.05.

