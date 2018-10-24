United Rentals to offer $1.1B of senior notes due 2026

United Rentals (North America), Inc. , a subsidiary of United Rentals (NYSE:URI) is offering $1.1B of Senior unsecured Notes due 2026 for estimated net proceeds of ~$1.087M.

URNA intends to use the net proceeds from its offering of the Notes to finance a portion of the approximately $2.1B purchase price for the planned acquisition of Vander Holding Corporation and its subsidiaries and to pay related fees and expenses.

Pending the closing of the BlueLine Acquisition, the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes will be used to reduce borrowings under URNA’s senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility.