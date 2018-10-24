Freeport McMoRan +4% as Q3 profit nearly doubles, production rises

Freeport McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) +4.5% pre-market after reporting better than expected Q3 earnings and revenues, as profit nearly doubled from the prior-year quarter amid increased copper production but weaker prices.

FCX's Q3 consolidated metals sales totaled 1.04B lbs. of copper, 837K oz. of gold and 22M lbs. of molybdenum.

For the full year, FCX maintains previous guidance for copper sales volumes of ~3.8B lbs. while slightly raising guidance for gold sales to 2.45M oz. from 2.4M oz. earlier; the outlook for molybdenum sales remains at 95M lbs.

FCX says Q3 operating cash flows totaled $1.25B and expects full-year operating cash flows of $4.2B, down from the prior $4.3B guidance; full-year capex is maintained at $2B.