Deutsche Bank -4.1% after Q3 revenue disappoints

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) falls 4.0% in premarket trading in New York after Q3 net revenue, reflecting the bank's organizational reshaping, missed consensus estimate by EUR150M.

Q3 EPS of EUR0.10 increases from EUR0.3 in Q2 and EUR0.30 in Q3 2017; on track for first annual profit since 2014.

Q3 net revenue of EUR6.2B falls 9% Y/Y, partly reflecting the non-recurrence of certain items in the year-ago quarter, combined with lower volatility and reduced client volumes in the corporate and investment bank.

On a full-time equivalent basis, the number of employees was 94,717 at the end of the quarter, a net reduction of approximately 700 during the quarter.

Reaffirms targets to cut the workforce to below 93,000 by the end of 2018 and well below 90,000 by the end of 2019.

Q3 Corporate & Investment Bank net revenue of EUR3.0B, down 13% Y/Y, as revenue at Fixed Income Sales & Trading and Equity Sales & Trading each fell 15%.

Q3 net revenue for Private & Commercial Bank of EUR2.5B, down 3% Y/Y as year-ago quarter included EUR108M from the sale of Concardis GmbH; YTD loan volume rose by about EUR8B.

Q3 net revenue from Asset Management of EUR567M, down 10% Y/Y; reflecting EUR52M insurance recovery in the year-ago quarter; AUM rose by EUR2B to EUR694B during the quarter as market performance and exchange rate movements more than offset net outflows.

