RedHill Biopharma assess final patient in confirmatory Phase III study with TALICIA for H. pylori infection

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) announces that the final patient was assessed for primary endpoint in the confirmatory Phase III study with TALICIA (RHB-105) for H. pylori infection (ERADICATE Hp2 study).

Top-line results from the ERADICATE Hp2 study are expected before year-end 2018. If successful, RedHill plans to file a U.S. NDA with the FDA for TALICIA in early 2019, with an expected six-months priority review period.

TALICIA showed superiority over historical standard-of-care efficacy rates of 70% in its first Phase III study (p<0.001).

RedHill will host an Analyst and Investor Webcast on TALICIA for H. pylori infection on October 30, at 8:30 a.m. EDT.