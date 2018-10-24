TOP Ships prices $3M registered direct offering

TOP Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) will sell 2M common shares at $1.50 per share for gross proceeds of $3M in a registered direct offering.

The Company will also issue warrants to purchase up to 3.5M additional common shares, for an exercise price of $1.50 per share and will have a term of four months.

The closing of the transaction is expected to occur on or about October 26.

The estimated net proceeds of ~$2.7M will be used to repay $2.4M of outstanding indebtedness and for general corporate purposes.