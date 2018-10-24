QEP Resources downgraded at Wells Fargo on below-peer production growth

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) -1.7% pre-market after Wells Fargo downgrades shares to Market Perform from Outperform with a $14 price target, cut from $18, citing mixed results in the company's efforts to divest non-core assets in Williston and Haynesville basin regions along with delays in the sale process.

Wells analyst Gordon Douthat says even if QEP's Permian pure-play transition was successful, it soon will be faced with the need for additional inventory based on the current assets of its production capacity.

Douthat also says QEP enjoys an enterprise value to EBITDA valuation multiple that is in line with its peers while offering below-peer production and cash flow growth.