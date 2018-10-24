Tesla earnings on tap

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) racks up another bullish recommendation just ahead of earnings after JMP Securities initiates coverage with a Market Outperform rating.

The firm sets a price target on Tesla of $350 to rep about 18% upside potential for shares.

Tesla has cleared $300 in premarket trading with a 2.16% bump .

What to watch: Tesla reports earnings after the closing bell and will update on its production guidance. While the look at Model 3 margins and free cash flow update (positive for Q3 and Q4?) will be critical, there's also a sense that something big could be coming out of the Tesla HQ today. Don't be surprised if a chairman or board announcement is made or a yet another product tease. Seeking Alpha will be live blogging the event as it happens at 6:30 ET.