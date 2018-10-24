VBI Vaccines up 15% ahead of presentation of VBI-1901 data

Thinly traded micro cap VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) is up 15% premarket on light volume in apparent reaction to its announcement that initial data from its Phase 1/2a clinical trial evaluating VBI-1901 in recurrent glioblastoma (GBM) will be presented at the Annual Scientific Meeting and Education Day of the Society for Neuro-Oncology on November 16.

VBI-1901, administered via intradermal injection, is an immunotherapy targeting cytomegalovirus (CMV) antigens gB and pp65. CMV infection is believed to be prevalent in a range of solid tumors so an anti-CMV dendritic cell vaccination regimen may extend overall survival in GBM patients.

