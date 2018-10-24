Bank OZK perks up 2.3% after UBS upgrades as concerns are priced in

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) rises 2.3% in premarket trading after UBS analyst Brock Vandervliet upgrades the stock to neutral from sell and boosts price target to $36 from $27.

Lower earnings growth and credit uncertainty are now factored into the shares, he writes; stock probably won't quickly recover from Q3 results as big credit losses, and loan growth and NIM will probably keep declining.

Main risk is now credit and without guidance the range of EPS estimates will likely to be broad.

Vandervliet cuts his 2018 EPS estimate to $3.19 from $3.57 and 2019 estimate to $3.14 from $3.78; cuts his GAAP NIM estimate for 2019 to 4.38% from 4.54%.

Source: Bloomberg First Word.

Consensus estimates: 2018 EPS $3.22, 2019 EPS $3.43.

Analyst ratings: 4 buys, 7 holds, 2 sells.