Italy fines Apple, Samsung for phone throttling

Italy’s antitrust regulator fines Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) $11.4M for iPhone throttling.

Apple and Samsung (OTC:SSNNF, OTC:SSNLF) were fined $5.7M each for using software updates to slow down mobile phones. Apple was lightly slapped with an additional €5M fine for failing to give customers clear information about how to maintain or replace batteries.

Last year, Apple admitted and apologized for software updates that slowed down older phones with battery problems, but said it didn’t intend to shorten the life of the products. The company offered discounted replacement batteries and included more battery tracking features in iOS.

Samsung’s software updates weren’t in question until the Italian fine lumped it together with Apple.

