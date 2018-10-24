Alexion up 4% premarket on Dicerna deal

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) is up 4% premarket on modest volume on the heels of its collaboration with Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) aimed at developing RNAi therapies for complement-mediated diseases.

Under the terms of the partnership, ALXN will receive exclusive global licenses and development and commercialization rights to two DRNA subcutaneously administered preclinical GalXC RNAi molecules with an option for two more.

DRNA will lead joint discovery and research while ALXN will lead clinical development starting with Phase 1.

DRNA will receive $22M upfront, milestones up to $105M per target and mid-single-to-low-double-digit royalties on net sales. ALXN will also invest $15M in DRNA.